Family Tragedy: The Murder of Sara Sharif

In a dramatic court ruling, the father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sara Sharif were declared guilty of her murder on Wednesday. Joined by Urfan Sharif's brother, these individuals face consequences for their alleged roles in a devastating chain of events.

The case unfolded as police discovered Sara's lifeless body in her Woking home, southwest of London. With authorities citing several injuries, including fractures and burns, a post-mortem identified her death as caused by unnatural means.

Prosecutors painted a grim picture of abuse leading up to Sara's demise, suggesting a collective culpability among the accused, who had previously fled to Pakistan. Ultimately, after being tracked down, they were deported back to the UK and arrested at Gatwick Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)