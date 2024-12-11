Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Khalil Haqqani: Afghan Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion

Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees, was killed in a blast in Kabul, claimed by Islamic State. Haqqani, a senior leader of the militant Haqqani network, was a key figure in Afghanistan's interim government formed after foreign forces withdrew. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:31 IST
Tragic Loss of Khalil Haqqani: Afghan Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion

An explosion in Kabul on Wednesday claimed the life of Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees. The Taliban has attributed the attack to the Islamic State militant group, although the group has not officially claimed responsibility.

Haqqani, who assumed office following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2021, was a notable figure in the Taliban's interim government. He was also recognized as a senior leader within the Haqqani network, notorious for significant attacks during Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, according to the U.S. State Department. His nephew, Anas Haqqani, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of what he called a "brave Mujahid."

The attack, occurring as Haqqani left a mosque after prayers, has drawn strong condemnation from regional figures, including Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar. Despite the Taliban's promise to restore stability post-takeover, urban attacks persist. Previous incidents include a 2022 bombing near the interior ministry and a 2023 assault on the foreign ministry by Islamic State, underscoring enduring threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024