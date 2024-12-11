Tragic Loss of Khalil Haqqani: Afghan Taliban Minister Killed in Kabul Explosion

An explosion in Kabul on Wednesday claimed the life of Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees. The Taliban has attributed the attack to the Islamic State militant group, although the group has not officially claimed responsibility.

Haqqani, who assumed office following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2021, was a notable figure in the Taliban's interim government. He was also recognized as a senior leader within the Haqqani network, notorious for significant attacks during Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, according to the U.S. State Department. His nephew, Anas Haqqani, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of what he called a "brave Mujahid."

The attack, occurring as Haqqani left a mosque after prayers, has drawn strong condemnation from regional figures, including Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar. Despite the Taliban's promise to restore stability post-takeover, urban attacks persist. Previous incidents include a 2022 bombing near the interior ministry and a 2023 assault on the foreign ministry by Islamic State, underscoring enduring threats.

