Tragic Tale of Mistaken Identity: Indian Student Shot in Canada

Pritpal Singh, an Indian national and international student in Canada, was tragically shot and killed in Brampton. Authorities suspect it was a case of mistaken identity, in a targeted attack linked to another shooting incident. Friends and family mourn, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:38 IST
Tragic Tale of Mistaken Identity: Indian Student Shot in Canada
The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed shock and sympathy over the incident involving Pritpal Singh, a 26-year-old who was murdered in Brampton, Canada. Singh had only moved to the country as an international student five months prior.

Peel Regional Police identified Singh as the victim found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was attacked alongside his brother Khushwantpal Singh, who was also shot but survived. Police suspect a targeted attack possibly linked to another nearby shooting incident.

Authorities are still investigating, with connections between the shooting sites being explored. The violent incident was captured on video, raising questions of mistaken identity, as suggested by Khushwantpal Singh from his hospital bed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

