Tragic Tale of Mistaken Identity: Indian Student Shot in Canada

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed shock and sympathy over the incident involving Pritpal Singh, a 26-year-old who was murdered in Brampton, Canada. Singh had only moved to the country as an international student five months prior.

Peel Regional Police identified Singh as the victim found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was attacked alongside his brother Khushwantpal Singh, who was also shot but survived. Police suspect a targeted attack possibly linked to another nearby shooting incident.

Authorities are still investigating, with connections between the shooting sites being explored. The violent incident was captured on video, raising questions of mistaken identity, as suggested by Khushwantpal Singh from his hospital bed.

(With inputs from agencies.)