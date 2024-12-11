Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Medical Admission for Disabled Aspirant

The Supreme Court has issued a summons for the director general of the Centre's Directorate General of Health Services to make a personal appearance regarding a contested medical school admission for a candidate with disabilities.

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan have mandated the officer's presence on December 12, citing an unacceptable 'casual approach' in handling the case involving the disability category applicant.

The bench addressed the absence of a representative despite served notices and emphasized the necessity due to the nonchalant response from the Directorate General of Health Services.

