Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Medical Admission for Disabled Aspirant

The Supreme Court has requested the director general of the Centre's Directorate General of Health Services to appear personally over a disputed medical admission involving a disability category aspirant. A bench expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of response despite notices, highlighting the seriousness of the casual approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a summons for the director general of the Centre's Directorate General of Health Services to make a personal appearance regarding a contested medical school admission for a candidate with disabilities.

Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan have mandated the officer's presence on December 12, citing an unacceptable 'casual approach' in handling the case involving the disability category applicant.

The bench addressed the absence of a representative despite served notices and emphasized the necessity due to the nonchalant response from the Directorate General of Health Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

