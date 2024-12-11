EU Backs Temporary Asylum Halt Amidst Border Tensions

The European Union has granted Poland and other countries on its eastern borders the temporary authority to halt asylum rights. This decision comes in response to perceived threats from Belarus and Russia, accused of using migrants as tools for destabilizing the EU.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk outlined a proposal in October to suspend asylum applications for up to 60 days. This comes amidst rising numbers of migrants at the Belarus border and has sparked criticism from human rights groups. Although pending enactment, this measure aims at handling increasing migration pressures.

The EU alleges Belarus facilitates the entry of migrants into Europe by providing them with tools such as ladders. Additionally, Russian authorities are said to be involved, with most illegal crossers holding Russian visas. In response, the EU is financing enhanced border security measures in the region.

