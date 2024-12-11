Left Menu

EU Backs Temporary Asylum Halt Amidst Border Tensions

The European Union has authorized Poland and other eastern EU nations to temporarily suspend asylum rights if Belarus and Russia are deemed to be weaponizing migrants to destabilize the region. This move, aimed at countering increased illegal border crossings, involves strict conditions and significant security measures.

Updated: 11-12-2024 20:18 IST
  Belgium

The European Union has granted Poland and other countries on its eastern borders the temporary authority to halt asylum rights. This decision comes in response to perceived threats from Belarus and Russia, accused of using migrants as tools for destabilizing the EU.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk outlined a proposal in October to suspend asylum applications for up to 60 days. This comes amidst rising numbers of migrants at the Belarus border and has sparked criticism from human rights groups. Although pending enactment, this measure aims at handling increasing migration pressures.

The EU alleges Belarus facilitates the entry of migrants into Europe by providing them with tools such as ladders. Additionally, Russian authorities are said to be involved, with most illegal crossers holding Russian visas. In response, the EU is financing enhanced border security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

