Ukraine Launches Missile Strike on Russian Airfield: Retaliation Promised

Ukraine launched a missile attack on a military airfield in Taganrog, a southern Russian city, on Wednesday morning. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, six U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were intercepted during the assault.

Despite the interception, the debris resulted in injuries among personnel. Buildings and vehicles, including civilian cars parked near the airfield, sustained minor shrapnel damage.

The Defence Ministry has condemned the attack and guaranteed a response, asserting that the assault using Western long-range weapons will be met with appropriate countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)