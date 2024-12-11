Ukraine Launches Missile Strike on Russian Airfield: Retaliation Promised
Ukraine targeted a Russian military airfield in Taganrog with six U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. Russia intercepted the missiles, but falling debris injured personnel and damaged property. Russia's Defence Ministry vowed to retaliate, stating this attack using Western weapons won't go unanswered.
Ukraine launched a missile attack on a military airfield in Taganrog, a southern Russian city, on Wednesday morning. According to Russia's Defence Ministry, six U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles were intercepted during the assault.
Despite the interception, the debris resulted in injuries among personnel. Buildings and vehicles, including civilian cars parked near the airfield, sustained minor shrapnel damage.
The Defence Ministry has condemned the attack and guaranteed a response, asserting that the assault using Western long-range weapons will be met with appropriate countermeasures.
