Tragedy Strikes Family Over Online Betting Debts

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Mancherial district, where a family reportedly took their own lives due to overwhelming debts. Police revealed that 28-year-old Samudrala Shiva Prasad's addiction to online betting led to financial ruin.

Having experienced significant losses, Prasad had allegedly attempted suicide previously. In a desperate move to escape the debts, he and his family ingested insecticide.

Neighbors acted swiftly, rushing them to a Warangal hospital. Prasad's parents and sister did not survive the poisoning, and he is critically ill. Authorities have registered a case as investigations continue.

