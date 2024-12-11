Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Family Over Online Betting Debts

A family from Kasipet village in Telangana's Mancherial district allegedly died by suicide due to mounting debts, largely attributed to online betting losses by Samudrala Shiva Prasad. He and his family consumed insecticide; his parents and sister died, while Prasad remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karimnagar | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:27 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Mancherial district, where a family reportedly took their own lives due to overwhelming debts. Police revealed that 28-year-old Samudrala Shiva Prasad's addiction to online betting led to financial ruin.

Having experienced significant losses, Prasad had allegedly attempted suicide previously. In a desperate move to escape the debts, he and his family ingested insecticide.

Neighbors acted swiftly, rushing them to a Warangal hospital. Prasad's parents and sister did not survive the poisoning, and he is critically ill. Authorities have registered a case as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

