Revolution's Shadow: The Quest for the Imprisoned

Amid the sudden upheaval in Syria, following the fall of the Assad regime, a woman named Hayat al-Turki desperately searches for relatives believed to be in the feared Sednaya prison.

Known for its brutal history, Sednaya has seen the release of many prisoners, yet countless others, including Hayat's family, remain unaccounted for in this grim facility.

The newly victorious rebels pledge justice against those who perpetrated torture, offering scant solace to families hoping for a reunion.

