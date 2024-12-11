Left Menu

Revolution's Shadow: The Quest for the Imprisoned

In the aftermath of Syria's regime collapse, Hayat al-Turki seeks her lost relatives in the infamous Sednaya prison. While detainees are freed after years, many, like Hayat's brother, remain missing, sparking despair and memories of torture. Calls for justice resonate as rebels promise accountability for past atrocities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:09 IST
Amid the sudden upheaval in Syria, following the fall of the Assad regime, a woman named Hayat al-Turki desperately searches for relatives believed to be in the feared Sednaya prison.

Known for its brutal history, Sednaya has seen the release of many prisoners, yet countless others, including Hayat's family, remain unaccounted for in this grim facility.

The newly victorious rebels pledge justice against those who perpetrated torture, offering scant solace to families hoping for a reunion.

