Temple Trouble: Officer Faces Contempt Over Elephant Parade

The Kerala High Court has decided to initiate civil contempt proceedings against an officer of the Cochin Devaswom Board responsible for the Thripunithura Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple. The officer is accused of violating court guidelines regarding the parading of elephants.

The bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P expressed dissatisfaction with the officer's affidavit explaining the non-compliance with the established guidelines. Consequently, the court has prioritized this issue, scheduling further hearings for January 9, 2025.

This order emerged amid a hearing concerning state inaction on animal rights, focusing significantly on the treatment of captive elephants. The Forest Department has also lodged a case citing non-adherence to the prescribed distance between parading elephants at the temple festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)