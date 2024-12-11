The Return of the Wisconsin Fugitive: A Journey of Faked Death and Redemption

In a surprising turn of events, Wisconsin resident Ryan Borgwardt, who staged his own drowning and was presumed to have fled to Eastern Europe, has voluntarily returned to the United States. Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll confirmed Borgwardt's return, citing family as his motivation.

Borgwardt, 45, arrived on Tuesday and is currently detained at the county jail, awaiting court proceedings. He faces potential charges, including obstruction of justice, due to the extensive search efforts his disappearance prompted, which cost approximately USD 35,000.

The sheriff's office detailed Borgwardt's elaborate escape plan, which involved overturning a kayak, disposing of his phone, and taking a series of transportation modes to leave the country. His newfound guilt and communication with authorities began last month, ultimately leading to his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)