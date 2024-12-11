Zelenskiy Calls for NATO Invitation for All Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges NATO to extend an invitation to Ukraine, encompassing the entire nation within its internationally recognized borders. He proposes that NATO norms initially apply to government-controlled regions, with potential expansion to other areas following recovery from Russia.
In a recent interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his call for NATO to extend an invitation to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of including the entire nation within its recognized borders.
Zelenskiy highlighted that NATO's norms could start applying to territories controlled by the Ukrainian government, suggesting flexibility in implementation.
If Ukraine recovers more regions from Russian occupation, Zelenskiy envisions the potential for NATO's protections to expand to these newly liberated areas, aligning with strategic interests.
