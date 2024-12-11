Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for NATO Invitation for All Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges NATO to extend an invitation to Ukraine, encompassing the entire nation within its internationally recognized borders. He proposes that NATO norms initially apply to government-controlled regions, with potential expansion to other areas following recovery from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:41 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for NATO Invitation for All Ukraine
Zelenskiy

In a recent interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his call for NATO to extend an invitation to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of including the entire nation within its recognized borders.

Zelenskiy highlighted that NATO's norms could start applying to territories controlled by the Ukrainian government, suggesting flexibility in implementation.

If Ukraine recovers more regions from Russian occupation, Zelenskiy envisions the potential for NATO's protections to expand to these newly liberated areas, aligning with strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024