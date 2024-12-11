Andhra Pradesh Innovates Complaint Resolution via WhatsApp

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch an innovative platform that allows citizens to lodge complaints through WhatsApp, as revealed by an official during the second district collectors conference on Wednesday.

Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Chief Executive K Dinesh Kumar emphasized the ease of informing the government via a WhatsApp message or a simple voice clip. This new approach aims to bridge communication gaps between the public and officials efficiently.

Kumar further announced plans to develop detailed profiles for each village in the state, mapping out prevalent issues. This initiative is designed to ensure district collectors and officials can quickly access and act on the information.

(With inputs from agencies.)