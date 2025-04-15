Chaos Erupts in Murshidabad: Villagers Flee as Homes Torched During Protest

In a shocking turn of events, residents of Bedbuna village in Jangipur area of Murshidabad faced the horror of their homes being torched by an outsider mob during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Eyewitnesses described fleeing as their homes were ignited with petrol.

The assault left over 100 thatched houses ravaged, with residents reporting looting of valuables including cash, jewellery, and livestock. Delayed police response added to the villagers' distress. Displaced residents, including women and children, sought shelter with relatives or crossed to nearby districts.

Authorities have promised to expedite reconstruction efforts, while affected business owners in other parts of the district, like Dhulian, reopened with caution. Demand for security is paramount as the community rallies for a return to peace and stability.

