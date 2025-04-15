Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Murshidabad: Villagers Flee as Homes Torched During Protest

Residents of Bedbuna village in Murshidabad district were forced to flee as a mob torched their homes during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The attack resulted in over 100 houses being destroyed and belongings looted. The community hopes for a swift return to normalcy.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, residents of Bedbuna village in Jangipur area of Murshidabad faced the horror of their homes being torched by an outsider mob during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Eyewitnesses described fleeing as their homes were ignited with petrol.

The assault left over 100 thatched houses ravaged, with residents reporting looting of valuables including cash, jewellery, and livestock. Delayed police response added to the villagers' distress. Displaced residents, including women and children, sought shelter with relatives or crossed to nearby districts.

Authorities have promised to expedite reconstruction efforts, while affected business owners in other parts of the district, like Dhulian, reopened with caution. Demand for security is paramount as the community rallies for a return to peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

Latest News

