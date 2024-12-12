Affirmative Action Challenge Reaches U.S. Air Force Academy

Students for Fair Admissions, a group opposed to affirmative action led by Edward Blum, has launched a lawsuit against the U.S. Air Force Academy. The legal action, filed in Colorado, claims the academy's race-conscious admissions policy is unlawful and violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

This move comes shortly after a federal judge dismissed the group's similar challenge against race-based admissions at the Naval Academy in Maryland. The organization seeks to extend its Supreme Court victory from June 2023, which ended race-conscious admissions at civilian colleges, to military academies as well.

The lawsuit targets the consideration of race as an admissions factor, despite the U.S. Biden administration's defense of such policies for military academies. With racial minorities accounting for 38% of the Air Force Academy's upcoming class, the case raises questions about diversity and constitutional rights in military admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)