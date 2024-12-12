From Ivy League Graduate to Murder Suspect: The Unraveling of Luigi Mangione

In a shocking development, Luigi Mangione has been arrested in connection with the murder of United Healthcare's CEO, Brian Thompson. Police have announced that the gun found on him matched shell casings from the crime scene.

Mangione, whose fingerprints matched items at the scene, reportedly harbored strong anti-corporate sentiments. His writings discovered during the investigation hinted at a profound disdain for corporate greed.

Apprehended in Pennsylvania, Mangione was allegedly carrying fake IDs and tools to avoid detection. As legal proceedings continue, he remains a central figure in a case that has drawn nationwide attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)