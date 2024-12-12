Europe's Stand on Iran: Sanction Snapback Looms

With the expiration of a pivotal 2015 U.N. resolution on the horizon, Britain, France, and Germany have expressed readiness to reinstate international sanctions on Iran. The trio aims to curb Tehran's nuclear program and prevent its escalation toward weapon-grade enrichment by utilizing the 'snap back' mechanism if required.

Iran's rapid uranium enrichment progression to 60% purity has set off alarms among Western states, which argue there's no civilian need for such high levels. The nations retain their firm determination to employ all diplomatic efforts to deter Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The announcement follows intensified diplomatic communications, including letters exchanged between European powers, Iran, and Russia. The dialogue underscores the tense geopolitical climate, especially following Iran's increased military support to Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict.

