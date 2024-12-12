Left Menu

Luxury Real Estate Tycoons Arrested on Sex-Trafficking Charges

Brothers Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander, notable real estate agents, have been arrested for sex-trafficking. Accused of raping women over a decade, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office is pursuing life sentences. The brothers, known for their luxury brokerage 'Official', deny the allegations and face both criminal and civil charges.

Luxury real estate agents Oren, Tal, and Alon Alexander have been apprehended by federal authorities under sex-trafficking charges, according to an announcement from Manhattan's U.S. Attorney's office. The prominent brothers, associated with the high-profile brokerage 'Official,' allegedly raped numerous women over more than ten years, prosecutors claim.

The accusations suggest that the Alexanders exploited their wealth and social standing to lure women with parties, trips, and even concert tickets, before committing the assaults. Arrested in Florida, the brothers now face potential life imprisonment if found guilty. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney emphasized the commitment to prosecuting sex-trafficking cases, irrespective of the defendants' societal position.

While a lawyer for Tal Alexander withheld comments, Alon Alexander's legal representative insisted on a not-guilty plea. Oren Alexander's attorney maintained his innocence. Despite stepping down from their roles at Official, the Alexanders continue to contend with serious allegations, both in criminal and civil courts.

