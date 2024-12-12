Ukrainian drone hits police barracks in Russia's Chechnya, injures four

A Ukrainian drone struck the roof of a police barracks in Russia's Caucasus region of Chechnya early on Thursday, injuring four people, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said, the second such incident in a week. "The drone detonated in the air, damaged the roof and broke windows," Kadyrov wrote on the Telegram messaging app of the incident in the regional capital, Grozny. "Falling fragments triggered a small fire, which was quickly put out."

Four members of a unit guarding the facility suffered slight wounds. A video posted by Kadyrov showed shattered windows. Kadyrov has been a vocal supporter of Moscow's war and has sent forces to Ukraine, some 1,000 km (600 miles) away, to fight alongside Russian forces.

Last week, Kadyrov said a drone hit the roof of a police facility, though it was unclear whether the same building was involved. In October, the roof of a military training centre in the Chechen city of Gudermes was set ablaze in what appeared to be the first Ukrainian drone attack directed against Chechnya since the start of the war in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)