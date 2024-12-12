Left Menu

Trump Appoints Kari Lake as Voice of America Director Amid Controversial Past

Donald Trump has appointed Kari Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate and television anchor, as the new director of Voice of America. Lake, known for her controversial statements, is a staunch Trump loyalist. Her appointment reflects Trump's ongoing influence and criticism of the broadcaster.

Updated: 12-12-2024 09:43 IST
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Kari Lake as the new director of Voice of America, a congressionally funded broadcaster known for providing independent news globally. Lake, a Trump loyalist, previously ran unsuccessfully for Arizona governor and a Senate seat.

Lake, who was a well-known television news anchor in Phoenix for nearly thirty years, transitioned into politics after leaving her news position in 2021 due to her controversial social media statements, including spreading COVID-19 misinformation. She gained notoriety for her vocal criticism of mainstream media, which she labeled "fake news," and for supporting Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump, a past critic of Voice of America, has reinforced his mark on the broadcaster through Lake's appointment. During his first term, Trump's administration criticized VOA for its reportage during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Trump announced appointments for other key ambassadorial posts, such as Leandro Rizzuto for the Organisation of American States and Peter Lamelas for the U.S. ambassador to Argentina.

