Tragic Family Dispute: Mother Allegedly Kills Son Over Health Issues in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son by drowning him in a water tank after a dispute with her mother-in-law about the child's health. The incident occurred following frequent arguments over the child's congenital illness and care. The mother has been arrested for murder.
In a tragic turn of events in Maharashtra's Thane district, a woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her one-year-old son by drowning him in a water tank following a family dispute over the child's health, police reported on Thursday.
The incident unfolded at Kasane village near Vasind in Shahapur taluka on Wednesday. The child's father, who works as a security guard, had married the woman in 2022. Their son, born last year with a congenital illness, was receiving treatment in Mumbai, according to an official from Padgha police station.
The mother and her mother-in-law had frequent disagreements regarding the child's care. Following an argument on Tuesday night, the child's mother allegedly took the drastic step of drowning him. She later confessed to the crime, leading to her arrest by the Padgha police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
