Tragic Wedding: Celebratory Firing Claims Young Life in Haryana

In a tragic incident at a wedding in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, a 13-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet during celebratory firing, police reported on Thursday.

Jiya, the victim, was attending the event with her family at a banquet hall and was hit by a bullet fired by one of the youths celebrating outside, according to authorities. Her mother also sustained injuries in the incident.

As investigations proceed, police have lodged a case under relevant sections of causing death by negligence and the Arms Act. Officers are analyzing video footage from the event to apprehend the guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)