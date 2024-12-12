Left Menu

Tragic Wedding: Celebratory Firing Claims Young Life in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl, identified as Jiya, was killed during celebratory firing at a wedding in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri. The incident happened as her family prepared to leave the venue. A case has been registered, and police are investigating video footage to identify those responsible for the firing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:36 IST
girl
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a wedding in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, a 13-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet during celebratory firing, police reported on Thursday.

Jiya, the victim, was attending the event with her family at a banquet hall and was hit by a bullet fired by one of the youths celebrating outside, according to authorities. Her mother also sustained injuries in the incident.

As investigations proceed, police have lodged a case under relevant sections of causing death by negligence and the Arms Act. Officers are analyzing video footage from the event to apprehend the guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

