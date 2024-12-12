Left Menu

Serbian Protests: Vucic Under Fire

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic faces accusations and protests over alleged foreign plots to unseat him, mirroring Assad's downfall. Public discontent stems from corruption and infrastructural failures like the Novi Sad rail station collapse. Vucic decries external influence threatening Serbia's autonomy and EU aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:49 IST
Serbian Protests: Vucic Under Fire
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has claimed that foreign intelligence agencies are attempting to overthrow him amid escalating protests across the Balkan nation. Vucic firmly declared he would not flee Serbia, unlike ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vucic vowed to fight for Serbia and serve its citizens, dismissing any intentions to align with foreign entities looking to destabilize the nation. Protesters have likened Vucic to Assad, suggesting he may resort to fleeing if he loses control amid public discontent following the deadly collapse of Novi Sad's rail station, which resulted in 15 fatalities.

The tragedy has heightened dissatisfaction with Vucic's autocratic tendencies, with critics attributing the incident to rampant corruption. Vucic has alleged that these protests are funded by the West to undermine his governance. Concurrently, Serbian lawmakers debate a contentious 'foreign agents' bill, echoing Russia's restrictive measures, potentially jeopardizing Serbia’s EU membership aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024