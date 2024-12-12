Second RMA Amendment Bill to Streamline Development and Boost Growth

The coalition Government has unveiled the second Resource Management Act (RMA) Amendment Bill, aimed at expediting infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, housing growth, and agricultural productivity while reducing red tape. The Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, is a key step toward overhauling New Zealand’s resource management framework, according to RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

“This Bill represents meaningful, immediate improvements as we work toward fully replacing the RMA,” Minister Bishop said. “It will drive economic growth, enable faster housing and infrastructure development, and make it easier for the primary sector to thrive.”

Key Changes Introduced by the Bill

The Bill includes comprehensive reforms across five major areas:

1. Infrastructure and Energy

To support the Government’s Electrify NZ reforms, the Bill aims to simplify and accelerate the consenting process for renewable energy projects.

Sets a one-year maximum timeframe for consenting renewable energy projects.

Increases consent durations for renewable energy projects to 35 years and default lapse periods from 5 to 10 years.

Extends coastal permits for 13 major ports by 20 years.

Streamlines processes for designations and consents.

“These measures will make it significantly easier to deploy renewable energy and critical infrastructure,” Bishop said.

2. Housing Development

The Bill introduces reforms aligned with the Government’s Going for Housing Growth policy.

Empowers the Minister for the Environment to intervene in council housing plans, including mandating specific plan change processes.

Requires Independent Hearings Panels for streamlined planning and gives councils the final decision-making authority.

Allows councils to opt out of Medium Density Residential Standards if they can demonstrate 30 years of housing growth provisions.

“These housing reforms will speed up growth while maintaining flexibility for local councils,” said Bishop.

3. Heritage Protections

Heritage-related changes simplify processes for councils to de-list heritage buildings in district plans.

Introduces a streamlined planning process (SPP) to remove heritage listings with fewer procedural steps and narrower appeal rights.

“This ensures councils can make timely and efficient decisions while still balancing heritage protections,” Bishop explained.

4. Farming and Primary Sector

The Bill simplifies regulations to unlock productivity in the primary sector.

Aligns RMA and Fisheries Act requirements to reduce duplication.

Streamlines resource consents for farm plans and wood processing within one year.

Clarifies rules around discharges under section 70 of the RMA.

“These changes ensure our farmers and producers can focus on productivity, not bureaucracy,” Bishop said.

5. Emergency and Natural Hazards

New powers introduced in the Bill support emergency response efforts and address risks from natural hazards.

Enables councils to deny consents or impose conditions where significant hazard risks exist.

Establishes immediate legal effect for new hazard rules.

“These provisions are crucial for safeguarding communities and enhancing disaster resilience,” Bishop noted.

System-Wide Improvements

The Bill includes additional reforms to modernize the RMA system:

Introduces higher penalties for non-compliance.

Prohibits insurance indemnity for RMA-related penalties.

Extends excessive noise directions from 72 hours to 8 days.

A Three-Phase Reform Plan

The Government’s broader RMA reform program spans three phases.

Repealed previous reforms considered overly complex. Phase Two: Introduces fast-tracking measures and national direction instruments, including the current Bill.

Introduces fast-tracking measures and national direction instruments, including the current Bill. Phase Three: Complete replacement of the RMA with a new regime emphasizing private property rights, to be introduced in 2026.

“The changes in this Bill lay the foundation for a more efficient and effective resource management system,” Bishop stated.

The Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill will have its first reading next week and is expected to pass into law by mid-2025. Further announcements on the Phase Three reforms are anticipated in the coming year.