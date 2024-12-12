Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Ambedkarite Future at Stake

Sushma Andhare, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, accused the Maharashtra government of harming Ambedkar's followers in violence-hit Parbhani. She critiqued the BJP-led government over the law and order situation due to a lacking home minister. Protests erupted after a replica of the Constitution was damaged.

  India

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare has accused the Maharashtra government of jeopardizing the future of followers of Dr. B R Ambedkar amid unrest in Parbhani. The situation arose following the damage to a Constitution replica near a statue of Ambedkar, leading to protests and local unrest.

Andhare criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, pointing out the state's current lack of a home minister and questioning the law and order situation. The planned expansion of Devendra Fadnavis' cabinet remains pending, further fueling uncertainty.

The protests saw mob arson and vandalism, with local Ambedkarite groups staging a bandh in response. Andhare condemned the state government for tackling the situation through combing operations rather than constructive dialogue, urging better awareness and precautionary measures for local shopkeepers during such events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

