Departure of Senior Lawyer Adds Twist to R G Kar Medical College Case

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover will no longer represent the family of the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, according to sources revealing developments on Thursday.

A statement from Grover's chamber indicated that the trial court has been informed about their discharge from the matter, citing 'intervening factors and circumstances' for her withdrawal from the case.

The legal team, including advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, initially agreed to represent the victim's family pro bono across various courts. All legal services were provided since September 2024, with consistent court appearances securing opposition to accused persons' bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)