Left Menu

Departure of Senior Lawyer Adds Twist to R G Kar Medical College Case

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover has stepped down from representing the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim's family. Her withdrawal comes amid unspecified intervening factors. Grover's chamber, which offered pro bono services, informed the trial court of this change. The case is now under CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:39 IST
Departure of Senior Lawyer Adds Twist to R G Kar Medical College Case
  • Country:
  • India

Senior lawyer Vrinda Grover will no longer represent the family of the R G Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, according to sources revealing developments on Thursday.

A statement from Grover's chamber indicated that the trial court has been informed about their discharge from the matter, citing 'intervening factors and circumstances' for her withdrawal from the case.

The legal team, including advocates Soutik Banerjee and Arjun Gooptu, initially agreed to represent the victim's family pro bono across various courts. All legal services were provided since September 2024, with consistent court appearances securing opposition to accused persons' bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024