Bombay HC Maintains Stance on Hindustan Coca-Cola Adulteration Case

The Bombay High Court has decided not to quash proceedings against Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited for allegedly selling adulterated beverages. The case, initiated by a magistrate's court in Jalna district, involves 321 bottles of 'Canada Dry' seized in 2001 with alleged impurities.

The Bombay High Court has upheld a magistrate's court decision to proceed with legal actions against Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited. The case revolves around allegations of selling adulterated 'Canada Dry' drinks.

In 2001, the Food and Drug Administration of Jalna district discovered contaminants in sealed bottles of Canada Dry, resulting in seizure of 321 bottles. A complaint was subsequently filed under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act.

Despite efforts by the company to dismiss the case citing delayed complaints, Justice Y G Khobragade from the Aurangabad bench rejected their plea. This decision paves the way for the continuation of legal proceedings after a 14-year hold.

