Tensions Rise as Russia Vows Response to Ukraine Missile Strike

The Kremlin has announced plans to retaliate following Ukraine’s recent missile attack on Russian soil, utilizing U.S.-manufactured ATACMS missiles.

On Wednesday, Russian officials reported that Ukraine targeted a military airfield near the Azov Sea with six ATACMS ballistic missiles.

This escalation could lead Moscow to test a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile to counter Ukraine's aggressive move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

