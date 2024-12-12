Union Cabinet Pushes Forward 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
The Union Cabinet approved bills for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, proposing amendments and new sub-clauses to align terms across various legislative bodies. The government plans widespread consultations via a parliamentary committee. The legislative changes aim to streamline elections for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday greenlit bills poised to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' framework to India's electoral system. These draft legislations may soon find their way to Parliament during the ongoing Winter session, as revealed by insider sources.
Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet meeting underscored the government's eagerness to engage in extensive consultations. These dialogues are expected to involve parliamentary committees, as well as speakers from various state legislative assemblies, thereby ensuring a broad-based consensus on the move.
The proposed constitutional amendments, accepted in September following recommendations from a high-level committee, aim for a unified electoral calendar for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This alignment seeks to add efficiency to electoral processes, with necessary changes in constitutional articles and specific regional laws, particularly concerning Union territories, being outlined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by Opposition members over various issues.
Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Entry into Lok Sabha alongside Chavan
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
Joint panel on Waqf (amendment) Bill gets extension up to last day of Budget session, 2025; resolution gets Lok Sabha nod.