Union Cabinet Pushes Forward 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Thursday greenlit bills poised to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' framework to India's electoral system. These draft legislations may soon find their way to Parliament during the ongoing Winter session, as revealed by insider sources.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet meeting underscored the government's eagerness to engage in extensive consultations. These dialogues are expected to involve parliamentary committees, as well as speakers from various state legislative assemblies, thereby ensuring a broad-based consensus on the move.

The proposed constitutional amendments, accepted in September following recommendations from a high-level committee, aim for a unified electoral calendar for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This alignment seeks to add efficiency to electoral processes, with necessary changes in constitutional articles and specific regional laws, particularly concerning Union territories, being outlined.

