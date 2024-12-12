Biden's Historic Day of Clemency Marks Largest in Modern History

In a historic move, President Joe Biden announced the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history by commuting sentences for roughly 1,500 people and pardoning 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. This significant gesture highlights Biden's commitment to second chances and addressing sentencing disparities, especially those related to drug offenses.

The President's decision comes after the coronavirus pandemic saw prisons become hotspots for virus transmission, prompting the release of some inmates for health reasons. Biden, under pressure from advocacy groups, has indicated that more clemency acts are on the horizon, as he continues reviewing petitions and working on addressing inequalities in the justice system.

Additionally, Biden's move follows the broad pardon of his son Hunter as well as considerations on whether to pardon individuals connected to investigations on former President Trump. The clemency signifies Biden's belief in rehabilitation and the promise of possibility, while also responding to calls to commute federal death row prisoners' sentences amid pausing federal executions.

(With inputs from agencies.)