Amid Middle East Tensions: A New Dawn for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire?

Israelis and Palestinians are working towards a potential ceasefire deal, marking their first such effort in a year, to halt the conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of some of the 100 hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

The initiative comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds discussions with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sullivan's diplomatic tour includes stops in Egypt and Qatar, key co-mediators with the U.S. on the proposed deal.

The ceasefire would be only the second since October 2023, coinciding with the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. However, significant obstacles remain due to the entrenched demands of both parties, complicating the ceasefire prospects.

