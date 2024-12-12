Left Menu

Amid Middle East Tensions: A New Dawn for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire?

Israel and Palestine are exploring a potential ceasefire deal, facilitated by U.S. mediation. This marks a significant effort to pause hostilities and negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The agreement could also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:30 IST
Amid Middle East Tensions: A New Dawn for Israel-Palestine Ceasefire?
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Israelis and Palestinians are working towards a potential ceasefire deal, marking their first such effort in a year, to halt the conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of some of the 100 hostages held in the Palestinian enclave.

The initiative comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds discussions with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sullivan's diplomatic tour includes stops in Egypt and Qatar, key co-mediators with the U.S. on the proposed deal.

The ceasefire would be only the second since October 2023, coinciding with the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. However, significant obstacles remain due to the entrenched demands of both parties, complicating the ceasefire prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024