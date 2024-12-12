India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election': A New Era of Democracy

The high-level panel on 'One Nation, One Election' studied election processes in nations such as South Africa, Sweden, and Belgium. They recommended simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies in India.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election'. These draft legislations are expected to be introduced in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, as confirmed by sources.

The panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its comprehensive report, which advised on synchronising local body polls post-state polls. The government has embraced these recommendations, highlighting the intention to adopt best international practices for transparent elections.

