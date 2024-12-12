Left Menu

India Moves Towards 'One Nation, One Election': A New Era of Democracy

A high-level panel recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies in India, drawing inspiration from countries like South Africa, Sweden, and Germany. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal, aiming for enhanced fairness and transparency in elections, with draft bills expected in Parliament soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:49 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The high-level panel on 'One Nation, One Election' studied election processes in nations such as South Africa, Sweden, and Belgium. They recommended simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies in India.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bills to implement 'One Nation, One Election'. These draft legislations are expected to be introduced in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, as confirmed by sources.

The panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its comprehensive report, which advised on synchronising local body polls post-state polls. The government has embraced these recommendations, highlighting the intention to adopt best international practices for transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

