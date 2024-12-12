Supreme Court Halts Litigation on Religious Sites

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has imposed a temporary hold on new lawsuits and interim or final orders related to the reclaiming of religious sites across the country. The decision, announced on Thursday, impacts approximately 18 pending lawsuits concerning the religious status of mosques and dargahs, primarily sought by Hindu groups.

The directive comes as the Supreme Court examines the constitutionality of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This law aims to preserve the religious character of places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947. The matter remains sub-judice, and the court has instructed lower courts to abstain from proceedings until further notice.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, highlighted the essential nature of maintaining communal harmony, while Muslim bodies, including the Gyanvapi Mosque management, have moved to defend the Act's validity. The court's examination will primarily assess Sections 3 and 4 of the Act, which deal with the conversion and religious character of places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)