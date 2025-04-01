Left Menu

Supreme Court Sidesteps New Challenge to Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court has declined a new plea challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which preserves the religious character of sites as of August 15, 1947. Existing petitions, including one by Ashwini Upadhyay, contest the Act’s provisions, with the Court allowing a law student's interim intervention request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:39 IST
Supreme Court Sidesteps New Challenge to Places of Worship Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refrained from entertaining a new plea questioning the constitutional validity of a section in the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This Act requires the status of worship places to remain as they existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna turned down the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by law student Nitin Upadhyay, while permitting him to intervene in ongoing cases addressing similar concerns. These are part of over six petitions challenging various aspects of the Act.

The 1991 Act bars alterations of any worship place's religious character, exempting only the Ayodhya site. Despite objections, the Court remains firm on preserving the Act's intent until a detailed hearing by a three-judge bench is conducted in April next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

