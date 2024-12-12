Left Menu

Constitution Vandalism Sparks Protests in Parbhani

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the violent protests in Parbhani following the vandalism of a Constitution replica. Despite the arrest of a mentally unstable individual responsible, the unrest continues. Maharashtra Congress criticizes the government's handling of the situation, demanding action against police and peaceful protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the violence that erupted in Parbhani after a replica of the Constitution was vandalized. Despite the swift arrest of a mentally unstable individual accused of the act, protests escalated into riots. The chief minister emphasized the importance of peaceful demonstrations adhering to constitutional values.

The situation intensified following a citywide shutdown called in response to the desecration near Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's statue. Protesters resorted to arson and vandalism targeting local shops, vehicles, and even the district collector's office. In light of these events, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole criticized the government for failing to maintain order and demanded disciplinary actions against law enforcement involved in reported "atrocities" against Ambedkar's followers.

As tensions continue, the Congress plans to challenge the government in the upcoming winter assembly session while advocating for peaceful protests. Patole noted that the violent demonstrations are a significant violation of Dr. Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution, calling for accountability amongst those in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

