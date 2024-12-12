VFS Global Achieves Milestone of 300 Million Visa Applications Processed

VFS Global, the world's leading outsourcing and technology service provider for governments and diplomatic missions, has reached a significant milestone by processing over 300 million visa applications since its inception in 2001. Impressively, the last 100 million applications were achieved in just five years, despite disruptions caused by the pandemic. In 2023 alone, the company handled 24.1 million applications, marking a 35% increase compared to 2022, and between January and May 2024, it processed approximately 100,000 applications daily.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global Group, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the company by 70 governments worldwide and the millions of visa applicants who rely on its services. “This milestone is a testament to the reliable, secure, and innovative services we provide across 152 countries. Over the past year, we’ve been privileged to secure key contracts, including exclusive partnerships with UK Visas and DHA Australia, as well as contract renewals with Germany, Finland, Portugal, and Japan,” said Karkaria.

In 2022, VFS Global expanded its client base from 60 governments in 2019 to 70 governments, including long-standing partnerships with 25 governments for over 15 years. Notably, the company secured a record seven global visa outsourcing contracts last year, with UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria, further consolidating its reputation as a trusted partner.

Innovations in Technology and Biometric Solutions

Innovation remains a core pillar for VFS Global, which pioneered the outsourced visa services industry. The company has developed 16 unique digital solutions and built end-to-end eVisa platforms for 12 sovereign governments. Its pioneering efforts in biometric technology have set new standards, with more than 144 million biometric enrollments processed since 2007.

To meet the rising demand for biometric integration in visa applications, VFS Global has introduced the Multi-Mission Model (MMM) biometric kits, designed to enhance efficiency and adaptability.

Advancing with AI and Ethical Technology

With a strategic focus on GenAI-led capabilities, VFS Global is enhancing customer experiences by optimizing visa application processes. The company has partnered with the Responsible AI Institute to ensure ethical AI use and has established AI hubs in Mumbai and Dubai, with plans to launch another in Berlin. These hubs are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that streamline services and increase operational efficiency.

Future Prospects

As governments worldwide increasingly adopt advanced technologies, VFS Global is poised to further revolutionize the visa application process. By integrating cutting-edge biometric systems and leveraging AI-driven innovations, the organization aims to meet the evolving needs of its clients while maintaining the highest standards of security, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

The milestone of 300 million applications underscores VFS Global’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, cementing its position as a global leader in outsourced visa and technology services.