Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Highlights Landmark Achievements in Indian Tourism and Culture

In a comprehensive media briefing, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, provided an insightful overview of the Ministry’s significant accomplishments and ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing the sectors of culture and tourism. Reflecting on the transformative journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Shekhawat emphasized that the past decade has been marked by revolutionary reforms contributing to the socio-economic and intellectual growth of the nation, in alignment with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi.'

The Minister highlighted the monumental strides made in the preservation of India’s cultural heritage, with notable milestones such as the completion of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the ongoing development of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi. He also pointed to the transformative projects underway in Somnath and the world’s largest Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum being developed in New Delhi, envisioned to become a global cultural icon. The museum, spread across 150,000 sq meters, is a collaboration between India and France, bringing together expertise for a project aimed at showcasing India’s rich and diverse history.

In addition, Shri Shekhawat outlined the National Manuscript Mission’s efforts to document, digitize, and conserve India’s vast manuscript heritage. Other key cultural initiatives include the Global Kashi Cultural Pathway, the ongoing repatriation of antiquities, and the creation of a vibrant artistic community through projects such as Project PARI, which involves over 150 artists contributing to public art across India’s capital.

The Union Minister also shared details about India’s recognition of Assamese, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, and Bengali as classical languages, further enriching the nation’s linguistic heritage. He also emphasized the importance of the First Asian Buddhist Summit, which was hosted in New Delhi in November 2024 to deepen the cultural and spiritual ties between India and other Asian Buddhist nations.

Tourism Development and Global Recognition

On the tourism front, Shri Shekhawat reiterated the government’s commitment to positioning India as a key global destination, in line with the broader vision of creating a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He revealed that tourism had been integral to this transformation, with significant growth in foreign exchange earnings, job creation, and infrastructure development. In 2023, India saw foreign exchange earnings from tourism reaching USD 28.07 billion, reflecting a 42.53% increase from 2014.

The Minister highlighted key infrastructure projects including the development of new airports, air routes, and the expansion of India’s high-speed Vande Bharat trains. With the launch of the ‘Chalo India’ global diaspora campaign and improved digital connectivity, India has made it easier for foreign visitors to experience the country’s rich cultural and tourist offerings.

Shri Shekhawat noted that India’s ranking in the global Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) has improved from 65th in 2014 to 39th in 2024, showcasing the country's significant strides in promoting tourism and improving travel experiences.

Key Government Programs and Achievements

The tourism sector has also benefitted from large-scale initiatives such as the ‘Paryatan Mitra’ and ‘Paryatan Didi’ programs, which aim to enhance tourist experiences through trained service providers. The Ministry has also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading hospitality groups to ensure better industry practices and employment opportunities for students and youth.

Domestic tourism has also flourished, with the number of domestic tourist visits reaching 250 crore in 2023, a remarkable increase of 95.64% from 2014. As part of the government’s focus on lesser-known destinations, projects worth ₹3,295.76 crore have been approved for the development of these sites, such as Bateshwar in Uttar Pradesh, Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, and Nathula in Sikkim.

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Indian Constitution

Shri Shekhawat also highlighted the year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which commenced in November 2024. The Ministry of Culture has organized a series of activities, including the release of a commemorative coin, stamp, and a booklet dedicated to the art of the Constitution. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to celebrate India’s democratic legacy and engage citizens nationwide.

Major Cultural Events and International Collaboration

The 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee, hosted by India in July 2024, marked a significant moment in the global recognition of India’s heritage. During this session, India’s nomination of the “Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty” from Assam was inscribed on the World Heritage List. The repatriation of 642 antiquities, including 297 antiquities recently handed over by the US to India, further underscores India’s commitment to recovering its cultural treasures.

Looking Ahead

The Union Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to creating a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem for culture and tourism in India, ensuring long-term growth and employment opportunities. As India continues to invest in both sectors, the government remains committed to showcasing the country's rich heritage and potential to the world, positioning India as a top global destination for tourism and culture. The transformative strides in both the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Tourism reflect the government’s overarching vision for an enriched cultural landscape and a thriving tourism sector.

Fact Sheet