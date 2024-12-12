Left Menu

Sharjeel Imam Seeks Bail, Denies Involvement in 2020 Delhi Riots

Student activist Sharjeel Imam requested bail from the Delhi High Court, claiming no connection with co-conspirators of the 2020 Delhi riots. Imam, in custody since 2020, emphasized that his speeches advocated non-violence. He highlighted his absence during key events leading to the violence.

In a plea for bail, student activist Sharjeel Imam told the Delhi High Court on Thursday he had no ties to alleged co-conspirators of the February 2020 communal riots. He stressed that his public speeches consistently advocated non-violence.

Imam, who has been in custody for over four years, requested bail in the case involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Together with Umar Khalid and others, Imam has been accused under UAPA and the Indian Penal Code of masterminding the riots that resulted in 53 deaths and injured over 700 people.

The court addressed Imam's reference to "Ghazwa-e-Hind," questioning whether it incited violence. His lawyer countered, stating the arrest relied on late witness statements. The court also heard that previous bail was granted in other cases against Imam and noted the current pending status of bail pleas for other co-accused like Khalid Saifi and Gulfisha Fatima.

