Starmer to Strengthen Ties at EU Leaders Meeting

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend an informal European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on February 3, following an invitation from European Council President Antonio Costa.

According to his office, Starmer intends to focus on strategic cooperation with the EU, particularly in the area of defense, during the meeting.

Starmer and Costa emphasized their desire to bolster UK-EU relations, underscoring the critical need for closer collaboration among like-minded nations during a time of increasing global instability, Starmer's office stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)