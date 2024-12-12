Principal Faces Charges for Unauthorized Tree Felling
A case has been filed against Dr. Debashis Bhowmik, principal of Kalode College in Nagpur, for allegedly cutting nine trees without permission. The complaint was lodged by a municipal official following an investigation. The principal is charged under the Maharashtra Preservation of Trees Act.
- Country:
- India
A case has been registered against the principal of Kalode College in Nagpur for allegedly axing nine trees without proper authorization, officials report. Dr. Debashis Bhowmik, the principal, faces charges under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act.
The case was filed after Amol Chorpagar, the garden superintendent of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, filed a complaint. The incident, which occurred in June, was brought to light by a concerned citizen prompting an investigation by the municipal authorities.
Following the probe, the complaint was lodged at Ajni police station, leading to formal charges against Dr. Bhowmik. The authorities emphasize the importance of preserving urban greenery amidst increasing urbanization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Opposition Demands EVM Audit After Poll Setback
Maharashtra Political Chessboard: BJP Accused of Sidestepping Eknath Shinde
Social Media Sting Busts Alleged Prostitution Racket in Maharashtra
BJP Praises Shinde for Commitment to Maharashtra's Progress
Eknath Shinde Pledges Full Support to BJP for Next Maharashtra CM