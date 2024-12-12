Left Menu

Principal Faces Charges for Unauthorized Tree Felling

A case has been filed against Dr. Debashis Bhowmik, principal of Kalode College in Nagpur, for allegedly cutting nine trees without permission. The complaint was lodged by a municipal official following an investigation. The principal is charged under the Maharashtra Preservation of Trees Act.

Principal Faces Charges for Unauthorized Tree Felling
A case has been registered against the principal of Kalode College in Nagpur for allegedly axing nine trees without proper authorization, officials report. Dr. Debashis Bhowmik, the principal, faces charges under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act.

The case was filed after Amol Chorpagar, the garden superintendent of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, filed a complaint. The incident, which occurred in June, was brought to light by a concerned citizen prompting an investigation by the municipal authorities.

Following the probe, the complaint was lodged at Ajni police station, leading to formal charges against Dr. Bhowmik. The authorities emphasize the importance of preserving urban greenery amidst increasing urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

