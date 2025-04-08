Left Menu

Maharashtra's Khultabad to be Renamed Ratnapur: A Shift in Historical Narrative

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has announced plans to rename Khultabad town to Ratnapur, reflecting a shift from its Mughal past. This change is part of ongoing demands to remove Aurangzeb's legacy, including his tomb. Plans for a memorial to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:49 IST
Maharashtra's Khultabad to be Renamed Ratnapur: A Shift in Historical Narrative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister Sanjay Shirsat has declared the renaming of Khultabad to Ratnapur, in a significant move to dissociate from its Mughal history.

The decision aligns with ongoing demands by state leaders and right-wing groups to erase traces of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, including relocating his tomb situated in Khultabad.

Officials aim to honor Maratha legacy by establishing a memorial showcasing the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reflecting regional pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025