Maharashtra's Khultabad to be Renamed Ratnapur: A Shift in Historical Narrative

Maharashtra's Minister Sanjay Shirsat has declared the renaming of Khultabad to Ratnapur, in a significant move to dissociate from its Mughal history.

The decision aligns with ongoing demands by state leaders and right-wing groups to erase traces of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, including relocating his tomb situated in Khultabad.

Officials aim to honor Maratha legacy by establishing a memorial showcasing the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reflecting regional pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)