Maharashtra's Khultabad to be Renamed Ratnapur: A Shift in Historical Narrative
Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat has announced plans to rename Khultabad town to Ratnapur, reflecting a shift from its Mughal past. This change is part of ongoing demands to remove Aurangzeb's legacy, including his tomb. Plans for a memorial to honor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj are also underway.
Maharashtra's Minister Sanjay Shirsat has declared the renaming of Khultabad to Ratnapur, in a significant move to dissociate from its Mughal history.
The decision aligns with ongoing demands by state leaders and right-wing groups to erase traces of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, including relocating his tomb situated in Khultabad.
Officials aim to honor Maratha legacy by establishing a memorial showcasing the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reflecting regional pride.
