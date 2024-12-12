Left Menu

Trump's Military Move: A Trillion-Dollar Deportation Plan

President-elect Donald Trump plans to utilize the U.S. military to assist in mass deportations of immigrants, despite legal restrictions. The effort could cost up to a trillion dollars over a decade. Trump seeks to declare a national emergency to access further resources for this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:37 IST
Trump's Military Move: A Trillion-Dollar Deportation Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to deploy the U.S. military in support of his mass deportation initiative, despite the legal constraints on such actions. In an interview with TIME magazine, Trump described illegal immigration as an 'invasion', signaling his intent to use military troops to expel unprecedented numbers of undocumented immigrants.

Historically, both Republican and Democratic administrations have deployed National Guard troops to assist U.S. Border Patrol operations. However, they have not been tasked with making immigration arrests. According to Trump's appointed border czar Tom Homan, the military will aid transportation, infrastructure, and intelligence but will not conduct arrests, which remain the purview of sworn immigration officers.

The ambitious plan includes the potential construction of new detention facilities to expedite deportations, avoiding protracted detainment in temporary camps. Though the plan's financial cost is estimated to reach nearly a trillion dollars over a decade, Trump remains resolute in targeting all undocumented immigrants during his term, affecting millions of families and numerous industries, particularly agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024