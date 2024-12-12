Chemical Overhaul: OPCW's Emergency Meeting on Syria's Toxic Stockpile

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has convened an emergency session to discuss Syria's chemical weapons stockpile following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. Concerns have intensified regarding Syria's adherence to international regulations on toxic substances.

The OPCW has reminded Syria of its responsibility to dispose of such weapons, particularly after rebel forces seized Damascus last weekend. Assad's regime denies wrongdoing, but OPCW's findings suggest the contrary during the prolonged civil war. In previous evaluations, the organization also concluded that the Islamic State used mustard gas in Syria.

In a noteworthy development, the OPCW's executive council aims for its inspectors to gain access in Syria to investigate further. Meanwhile, ousted government members plan to transfer power to a transitional cabinet led by Mohammed al-Bashir. This transition arrives as OPCW members continue to advocate for the abolition of chemical arsenals, a mission that earned them the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.

