Left Menu

Germany's Labour Lifeline: Kurzarbeit Extension Proposed

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil proposes extending the Kurzarbeit short-time work allowance to 24 months to prevent unemployment spikes. With rising unemployment and a fragile economy, the extension could save jobs. The regulation may pass without parliamentary approval amid impending elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:39 IST
Germany's Labour Lifeline: Kurzarbeit Extension Proposed
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Labour Minister Hubertus Heil is pushing to extend the short-time work allowance duration to 24 months, a move aimed at curbing rising unemployment. According to a draft regulation reviewed by Reuters, this extension is intended to avert potential staff cuts in companies affected by economic downturns.

The short-time work scheme, known as Kurzarbeit, allows businesses to temporarily reduce working hours instead of laying off employees, providing critical support during economic challenges. Recently, the unemployment rate in Germany has increased, reflecting the growing strain on the labour market as economic conditions worsen.

The German government faces increasing pressure, especially with early elections looming in February. The coalition of Social Democrats and Greens is expected to approve the expansion, circumventing parliamentary debate. This measure could add expenses of 260 million euros to the Federal Employment Agency's budget, offset by potential savings on unemployment benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024