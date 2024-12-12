Dish TV Shareholders Reject Board Nominees Amid Governance Struggles

Shareholders of Dish TV have decisively rejected a proposal to appoint Amit Singhal and Parag Agarawal as independent directors, marking a continued struggle in governance for the direct-to-home service provider.

According to information shared with bourses, over 80% of the shareholders polled in a postal ballot opposed the appointment, failing to meet the supermajority requirement of 75% under the Companies Act 2013.

Following this rejection, new directors, Mayank Talwar and Gurinder Singh, have been appointed by the company. Dish TV continues to face operational challenges with repeated fines from NSE and BSE for its board's lack of quorum.

