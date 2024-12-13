Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Climate Justice and UN Reform in Southern Africa

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged rich nations to fulfill climate commitments during his visit to southern Africa. Emphasizing Africa's lack of permanent UN Security Council seats, he highlighted climate finance needs for vulnerable nations. A new fund aims to compensate poorer countries for climate-related damages.

António Guterres
  • Country:
  • Lesotho

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has made a strong appeal to wealthy countries to heed their climate finance promises. Speaking to Lesotho's Parliament, he emphasized the urgent need for climate aid to poorer nations, while reiterating his call for Africa to have permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

During his southern African tour, which included stops in South Africa and Lesotho, Guterres spotlighted the significant financial needs of developing countries grappling with climate change. With Africa contributing minimally to global warming yet suffering immense impacts, the urgency for action is clear.

At recent UN climate talks, a pledge of USD 300 billion was made to aid developing countries, far short of the demanded USD 1 trillion. Guterres insisted on swift operationalization and generous funding of the newly-established Loss and Damage Fund, as southern Africa, currently facing severe drought, contends with food security crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

