Trump Supports Union Dockworkers Amid Automation Debate

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the 45,000 union dockworkers engaged in labor negotiations over port automation, a contentious issue that has stalled talks.

During a meeting with Harold Daggett of the International Longshoremen's Association, Trump highlighted the detrimental effects of automation on American workers, particularly Longshoremen.

The ILA opposes automation, arguing that it threatens jobs as the Jan. 15 deadline for talks with the United States Maritime Alliance looms, just days before Trump's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)