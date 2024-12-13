Trump Supports Union Dockworkers Amid Automation Debate
President-elect Donald Trump expressed support for 45,000 union dockworkers during labor talks over port automation. Trump criticized automation for harming American workers, particularly Longshoremen, and emphasized the importance of investing in labor over machinery. The ILA opposes automation, fearing job losses, while negotiations face a crucial deadline.
13-12-2024
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed his support for the 45,000 union dockworkers engaged in labor negotiations over port automation, a contentious issue that has stalled talks.
During a meeting with Harold Daggett of the International Longshoremen's Association, Trump highlighted the detrimental effects of automation on American workers, particularly Longshoremen.
The ILA opposes automation, arguing that it threatens jobs as the Jan. 15 deadline for talks with the United States Maritime Alliance looms, just days before Trump's inauguration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
