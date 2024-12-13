New Zealand and Thailand Aim for Strategic Partnership by 2026

New Zealand and Thailand have set a bold timeline to elevate their relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" by 2026, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced following a meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in Auckland.

"New Zealand has great ambitions for our partnership with Thailand," Mr Peters stated. "There are significant opportunities to do more together for our mutual benefit."

Strategic Partnership Roadmap

During their meeting, the two leaders formally adopted the ‘Roadmap to the New Zealand–Thailand Strategic Partnership,’ which will guide efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation over the next 18 months. The roadmap outlines key areas of focus, including trade, climate change, security, and regional development, to ensure the partnership evolves in a way that benefits both nations.

Mr. Peters emphasized the shared commitment to delivering greater prosperity and security for the peoples of New Zealand and Thailand. “Our countries share an important partnership, and this roadmap provides a clear path for deepening our cooperation across a range of critical areas,” he added.

Opportunities for Collaboration

New Zealand and Thailand enjoy a strong history of collaboration, but this initiative marks a step toward a more comprehensive partnership. Areas like agricultural trade, renewable energy development, education exchanges, and joint efforts in addressing climate change are expected to be prioritized in the partnership.

With trade being a cornerstone of the relationship, Thailand remains one of New Zealand's largest trading partners in Southeast Asia, while New Zealand's expertise in clean energy and sustainable agriculture offers significant opportunities for Thai businesses and government initiatives.

High-Level Meetings

While in New Zealand, Minister Sangiampongsa will hold additional talks with Trade Minister Todd McClay to explore ways to expand trade and investment opportunities between the two nations. He is also scheduled to meet with Climate Change Minister Simon Watts to discuss collaborative efforts in tackling global environmental challenges.

Minister Sangiampongsa will conclude his visit and return to Thailand on Sunday, following a series of productive discussions.

Looking Ahead

The adoption of the roadmap underscores the commitment of both nations to achieving their ambitious goals. Officials from both sides will engage in regular negotiations to ensure progress remains on track. The planned Strategic Partnership is expected to bolster regional stability and economic growth, reflecting the shared values and interests of New Zealand and Thailand.

Further details about the roadmap and specific initiatives are expected to be released in the coming months.