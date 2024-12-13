Syrian Ex-Prison Chief Charged with Torture in U.S. Indictment

A former Syrian government official faces serious charges in the United States, accused of torturing prisoners while heading the Damascus Central Prison from 2005 to 2008. The U.S. Justice Department revealed that Samir Ousman Alsheikh, once the leader of the notorious Adra prison, ordered severe physical and mental abuse on political prisoners, trying to suppress opposition to the Syrian regime.

Alsheikh, 72, allegedly committed these acts to deter dissent against the now-ousted President Bashar al-Assad. U.S. authorities claim that he misrepresented his past in order to secure a green card and later applied for U.S. citizenship. This indictment builds upon previous charges, adding conspiracy to commit torture and visa fraud.

The charges highlight continued scrutiny on former Syrian officials linked to crimes amid Syria's 13-year civil conflict, which has caused massive humanitarian devastation. Recently, Syrian rebels ended decades of Assad family rule, marking a significant turning point in the protracted civil war.

