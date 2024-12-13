Left Menu

South Korea's Political Uproar: Martial Law Probe Deepens

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and several high-ranking officials face criminal investigations due to a failed martial law attempt. Probes focus on charges of insurrection, abuse of power, and obstruction. A special investigation bureau and joint team involving police and defense agencies have been established to conduct thorough inquiries.

South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis as President Yoon Suk Yeol and other top officials face serious criminal investigations over the attempted imposition of martial law. The probes are focusing on allegations such as insurrection and abuse of power.

Involved in the investigation are President Yoon, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, former interior minister Lee Sang-min, and army chief Park An-su, among others. The main opposition Democratic Party has also accused Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of failing to intervene. All are barred from leaving South Korea amid the inquiries.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office, supported by additional military prosecutors, leads the investigations, with about 50 prosecutors and investigators deployed. Efforts for a unified investigation have been enacted between police, the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), and the defense ministry to increase effectiveness and prevent overlap in the ongoing probes.

