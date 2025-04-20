Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Exploitation: Abuse of Power in Student's Future

A school teacher in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a minor student under the threat of failing her in exams. The complaint revealed coercion concerning medical admission, leading to charges under BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:26 IST
Teacher Arrested for Exploitation: Abuse of Power in Student's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has been apprehended for allegedly exploiting his position by pressuring a minor student into granting sexual favors under the threat of failing her in internal examinations, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The teacher, stationed at Government Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah, faced arrest following a complaint registered on April 16. The complaint accused him of sending messages to the student, coercing her into sexual compliance in exchange for assistance with her admission into a medical program in Punjab, with claims of similar past conduct involving other students.

The police have charged the teacher under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. These charges include assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and stalking. His arrest marks the commencement of an in-depth investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025