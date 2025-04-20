Teacher Arrested for Exploitation: Abuse of Power in Student's Future

A school teacher in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has been apprehended for allegedly exploiting his position by pressuring a minor student into granting sexual favors under the threat of failing her in internal examinations, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The teacher, stationed at Government Higher Secondary School Bhaderwah, faced arrest following a complaint registered on April 16. The complaint accused him of sending messages to the student, coercing her into sexual compliance in exchange for assistance with her admission into a medical program in Punjab, with claims of similar past conduct involving other students.

The police have charged the teacher under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. These charges include assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and stalking. His arrest marks the commencement of an in-depth investigation into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)